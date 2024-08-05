Adaptive kayaking programs to be offered in August at Price Lake

Post Views: 0

BLOWING ROCK, NC (August 5, 2024) ⇒ The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Waypoint Adventure are partnering to offer adaptive kayak training for volunteers and adventures for individuals with physical or mental disabilities in August at Price Lake, milepost 297 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Blowing Rock, N.C.

The training session for volunteers will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tues., Aug. 13. The free program is designed to equip volunteers with the skills and knowledge necessary to better assist individuals with a variety of disabilities on kayaking adventures. Participants will engage in exercises that cover basic kayaking skills, rescue maneuvers, and adaptive techniques. Participants are invited to use their training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, by assisting in two outings for people with disabilities on Price Lake.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to bring the joy of kayaking to people with disabilities in our region,” said Adam Combs, co-founder and North Carolina Director of Waypoint Adventure. “This collaboration shows our shared commitment to making the beauty of the Blue Ridge Parkway accessible to everyone. We look forward to creating an experience to free what’s possible in the lives of people with disabilities and foster the growth of a more connected and inclusive community.”

Kayaking sessions will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16. The cost for each excursion is $20 per person, and scholarships are available. The outing is accessible to people with a range of disabilities thanks to a variety of adaptive kayaking equipment and instruction designed to meet individual needs. Trained staff will instruct, support, and encourage participants as they expand their outdoor skills. Registration is capped at seven participants for each session, and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 12.

The training and excursions are funded by a grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF). To register, visit www.BRPFoundation.org/kayak.

“We’re very excited to partner with Waypoint Adventure and NEEF to start offering adaptive programming in the national park,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “It’s an important addition to our previous projects to make Parkway facilities more accessible and more welcoming to people with disabilities.”

Price Lake is set within the 4,200 acres of Julian Price Memorial Park. The 47-acre lake is not open to motor-powered crafts.

Waypoint Adventure is a nonprofit educational organization founded in 2010 that awakens youths and adults with disabilities to their willful spirit through the power of adventure. With guided, experiential programs tailored to meet people right where they are, Waypoint Adventure provides personal growth and team triumph — as participants discover their purpose, value, strengths, and abilities. Learn more at www.nc.waypointadventure.org.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has provided more than $23 million in support for the country’s most visited national park unit. To learn more, visit www.BRPFoundation.org.