A National Effort at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds

LENOIR, NC (October 8, 2024) ⇒ Over the past week, with the support of numerous partners, the Caldwell County Fairgrounds has officially become a redistribution site for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to aid victims of Hurricane Helene. This effort is helping not only our own county but also those farther west. Unfortunately, the fairgrounds sustained significant damage during the hurricane, and while cleanup and repairs are underway, the site continues to serve as a vital hub for relief efforts.

Neil Taylor, with the help of Ideal Transport INC, was able to provide two transfer trucks to store and transport donations. Crystal Taylor, from Ag South, has been instrumental in organizing donations and coordinating the distribution of supplies to those in need. We owe immense gratitude to countless local families and churches who have contributed to this effort – though we cannot thank each individual by name, know that your support has been felt and appreciated by our farming communities and those further west.

One remarkable story comes from the Lowe and LaRue families from Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, who drove nine hours with over $12,000 worth of supplies from their local Southern States Cooperative Store to donate to Western North Carolina.

In partnership with the National Guard, the NC State Extension Caldwell County Center successfully completed several airdrops yesterday October 7th, delivering essential agriculture supplies to communities in need, this was all made possible by County Extension Director Seth Nagy. A special thanks goes to visiting extension agents Alex Kissinger, Area Livestock, Forage, and Agriculture Agent from Orange County, and Adreanna White, 4-H Agent from Iredell County, who assisted in this effort.

We distributed fencing materials, livestock feed, non-perishable food items, and warm clothing from the Caldwell County Fairgrounds lower parking lot to communities such as Marshall, NC, and Green Mountain, NC. We were also able to assist an elderly farmer whose cattle had become trapped by flooding.

This relief effort is ongoing and will continue for some time.

Many farmers to the west have lost their feed storage, and their fences and pastures have been severely damaged. In the coming days, there will be a significant need for fencing materials, work gloves, livestock feed (especially chicken feed), and cold-weather supplies such as heavy jackets, bibs, blankets, gloves, toboggans, and non-perishable food items. Numerous donation sites throughout the county will be available for contributions.

Written By:

Gabby Whorley

Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Caldwell County Center