A Christmas Of Long Ago

GRANITE FALLS, NC (December 22, 2024) ⇒ We are very blessed and honored to have the opportunity to share this wonderful story with you that was written by Vera Richards. Vera passed away on November 2, 2015. Vera was a beautiful lady that was loved by many and she was a fantastic story teller as you will see when you read her story below…

The snow is falling softly outside my window as I sit gazing at the feathery snowflakes coming down. Another Christmas is near, and my mind journeys back in time to a snowy Christmas some seventy years ago when I was a small child.

It was Christmas Eve and my family was going to my uncle’s home for an old-fashioned Christmas get-together. My family lived only a short distance from my uncle and near an old millpond. We were soon chugging and bouncing along the winding, dirt road in our Model T Ford.

When we arrived at my uncle’s house, my aunt greeted us warmly, and we gathered with other relatives around the warm and inviting fire. I looked around and wondered where my uncle was but I soon forgot about him and began playing with my friends.

Suddenly, Santa Claus came bursting into the room with a big sack on his back. He had a white beard and was wearing a red suit. He was very jolly, and had the merriest eyes. Santa was laughing boisterously and saying loudly “Ho! Ho! Ho!”

Santa looked vaguely familiar, and then all of a sudden I knew instinctively that he was my uncle. My mother sensed my concern and leaned down and whispered that my uncle was just playing Santa for us children. She quickly assured me the real Santa would visit me on Christmas morning.

Santa began pulling toy’s from his sack for all the children. When he handed me a miniature ivory and green cook stove and tiny pots and pans. I was filled with indescribable joy I glanced around at my brother Joe and he had that little smile hovering around his mouth and was busy playing with a shiny red car. I don’t remember what Santa gave my cousins but they all looked happy. Later my aunt served us delicious goodies.

All too soon it was time to go home. I was reluctant to leave because I was having such a good time. Upon our arrival at home, mama and dad said it was time for bed if we wanted the real Santa to visit us on Christmas morning. I padded barefoot to the icy, cold bedroom and snuggled way down deep in the feather bed and soon was fast asleep.

Very early on that cold Christmas morning Joe and I bounded out of bed and rushed to the sitting room where a warm and crackling fire was blazing in the fireplace. There was such a warm Christmassy atmosphere that filled the room. I could not contain the joy that flooded my heart when I saw the small gifts from Santa Claus, and in my stocking were oranges and other goodies. (We only got oranges at Christmas.) Joe and I were so happy and contented playing with our toys that time literally stood still for us on that unforgettable Christmas Day of so long ago.

By Vera Richards

Christmastime 2002