29ers Elite Baseball Tryouts

LENOIR, NC (June 27, 2023) — The 29ers Elite Travel Baseball Organization will be holding fall tryouts for 12U, 13U, and 14U baseball teams this week. Tryouts for rising 12U are Thursday, June 29 at 5:30pm or Saturday, July 1 at 1:00 pm. Tryouts for rising 13U are Thursday, June 29 at 6:30pm or Saturday, July 1 at 2:00 pm. Tryouts for rising 14U are Thursday, June 29 at 7:30pm or Saturday, July 1 at 3:00 pm. Tryouts will be held at 325 Shasta Lane, Lenoir, NC 28645. If you are unable to attend the scheduled practices, please contact the organization to arrange an evaluation at a later date. The birthday cutoff for each age group is May 1. For more information, call Justin Perkins @ 828-726-9668 for 12U, Dan Matkins @ 443-235-5204 for 13U, and Brine Branham @ 828-302-4333 for 14U.

The 29ers Elite organization aims to give kids the experience of playing highly competitive baseball, teach them how to play together as a team, and prepare them for Legion baseball.

