GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 11, 2023) ⇒ The 13th annual Granite Falls Merchants Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday, September 16th from 2 to 8 p.m. in historic downtown Granite Falls. Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home décor, soaps, and other items including clothing and accessories. Food vendors will offer an outstanding assortment of foods and beverages including pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, funnel cakes, and snow cones. The festival has a special section for kids with free bounce houses, free face painting, and a DARE program display. Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High Band and the band Chris Taylor and the Rumor (70s, 80s, 90s, to now). Please remember that animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at Town events. Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details. A special thanks to our Platinum Sponsors, Hickory Falls Health, and Rehabilitation and ServPro, for their support!

www.facebook.com/ChrisTayMusic

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

