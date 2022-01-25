Winkler Park closure due to Aviation Walk construction

HICKORY, NC (January 24, 2022) — Winkler Park and the Winkler Activity Building will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, through 7 a.m. Friday, January 28, due to continuing construction of the Aviation Walk.

The Aviation Walk will extend the Hickory Trail multimodal pathway across U.S. 321, past L.P. Frans Stadium, and up to the Hickory Regional Airport.

For more information about the Aviation Walk, please visit www.CraftingHickory.com.

For questions about Winkler Park and reservations for the Winkler Activity Building, please contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at 828-322-7046.

