Two new members sworn in to the CCC&TI Board of Trustees

HUDSON, NC (July 15, 2020) — In a ceremony at Wednesday’s Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Board of Trustees meeting, two new Trustees were sworn in as first-time members and two long-time members were sworn in following their re-appointment. Donna Church, assistant to the Board of Trustees and the college president, administered the oath to new board members (from left to right): CCC&TI Student Government Association President Meredyth Galliher; Board Chair Larry Taylor, Vice-Chair Jerry Church and new Trustee Joel Carroll. Galliher becomes a Trustee for a one-year-term as part of her duties as President of CCC&TI’s SGA. Carroll was appointed to a 4-year term by NC Governor Roy Cooper.