Sugar Mountain Resort to Host its Fifth Annual Summit Crawl July 4

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (April 15, 2021) — Climb to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak by way of the Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge slopes Sunday, July 4 when Sugar Mountain Resort hosts its fifth annual Summit Crawl.

Registration is now open and is available in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or online anytime until 4 p.m., Friday, July 2. No event day registration is available, and participation is limited to the first 400. Entry fee includes a t-shirt and downhill transportation on the Summit Express chairlift.

The start whistle blows at 9 a.m. for all competitors. Top finishers in each category who conquer the 1200’ climb win medals. For those who cross the mile-high finish line complimentary water and fruit, sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass await.

The Summit Express chairlift operates for everyone from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. (for 4th of July fireworks viewing) and The Rockabilly’s perform from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Quench your thirst and satisfy your hunger with food and refreshments in the base lodge all day long. Visit Sugar Mountain Sports Shop anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Listen to The Typical Mountain Boys perform on the deck of the base lodge from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Just after 9 p.m. watch a bigger-and-better-than-ever fireworks show which can be viewed from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak.

For more information about the Summit Crawl or to sign up call 800-SUGAR-MT or visit www.skisugar.com/crawl. The event is sponsored by Lowes Foods, Merrell, and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority. A real-time look at Sugar Mountain can be viewed here.