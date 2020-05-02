Starsteps Performing Company dance team competition season cut short

LENOIR, NC (April 29, 2020) — The Starsteps Performing Company dance team trains all year for regional competitions. This year their competition season was cut short. However, they did get the opportunity to participate in a full dance competition in Louisburg, NC. Soloists were able to perform in an additional competition in Lenoir, NC.

On February 29th, 2020. The Starsteps dancers traveled to Louisburg, NC, outside of Raleigh, NC, to participate in their first of four competitions this season. American Dance Championships based in NC was the host competition. The dancers performed Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, Acro, and Hip-Hop group and solo numbers. The dancers did SO well. Winning many overalls awards and also being named the TOP STUDIO OF THE COMPETITION.

On March 6th-8th, 2020 solo and duo dancers performed at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center at Showstoppers Regional Dance Competition. Those dancers had a great experience!

The members of the dance team were thrilled with their performances and were excited to continue their success this spring. With the current restrictions they are unable to finish their competition season but will finish with a recital for Starsteps planned later in the summer.

Let’s celebrate these dancers and their achievements for this year!

Release submitted by:

Michelle Crisp

Director

Starsteps Dance and Gymnastics Center