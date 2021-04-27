Sheriff Jones announces Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

LENOIR, NC (April 27, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on April 26, 2021, Patrol Deputies and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a methamphetamine trafficker.

Joathon Sherwood Watson, age 32, of 3087 Sun Place in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond.

On April 26, 2021 at approximately 7:00 P.M. Patrol Deputies attempted to stop Watson’s vehicle. Watson failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle pursuit ended when Watson’s vehicle collided with concrete barrier. Watson then fled on foot and was apprehended by Narcotics Agents in a creek a short distance away. A search of the Watson’s vehicle was conducted and Agents located approximately 234 grams of methamphetamine. Agents also seized $694 in cash. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $35,100 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a substantial bust. That’s a lot of methamphetamine that won’t be hitting the streets of Caldwell County. – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

(This Press Release was written by Lt. J.A. Blazer per authority Sheriff Alan C. Jones)