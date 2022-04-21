Sails Original Music Series returns this spring and fall

HICKORY, NC (April 20, 2022) – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series returns to Downtown Hickory this spring and fall, bringing free concerts of live original music under The Sails on the Square. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday evenings in May, June, and September.

Music fans will also enjoy a change of venue for a special Sails Original Music Series concert at the Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park on Friday, September 16, at 7 p.m.

“The City of Hickory is excited to work with Bob Sinclair Music to present another great season of the Sails Original Music Series in Downtown Hickory. This series has become regionally and nationally renowned for featuring incredible original artists from diverse genres,” said Hickory’s Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske. “We look forward to welcoming these talented performers to Downtown Hickory, as well as a special event in the Ridgeview community, this season.”

Series Lineup

May 6 – Danielle Howle

Folk musician gone rogue. Her 4-piece band is currently opening for Indigo Girls and Blues Traveler.

May 13 – The Get Right Band

Infectious Indie-rock. The band returns to The Sails with a brand-new CD.

May 20 – Jive Talk

High energy, pop-rock band from Nashville. Is this going to be a breakout band?

May 27 – The Wildmans

Young and fun. An up-and-coming Neo-traditional string band.

June 3 – Reliably Bad

A big funky band. Enthusiastic young funk/soul octet. Dancing required.

June 17 – Alexa Rose Band

Beautiful Virginia native brings highly acclaimed, original, Americana country to The Sails.

Sept 2 – Greg Humphreys Electric Trio

Big personality NYC band leader brings his power rock trio to town.

Sept 9 – Miss Tess

Lovely Tess and her Nashville-based band have it all – jazz, country, blues and old school rock and roll.

Sept 16 – Jake Blount

A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who draws upon old-time, bluegrass, and blues influences. He specializes in the traditional music of African Americans and indigenous peoples of the Southeastern Woodlands. *Performance at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field, Taft Broome Park

Sept 23 – Randall Bramblett Band

An extraordinary group of rockers from the Athens area. Randall plays with Widespread Panic, Bonnie Raitt, Government Mule, and anyone else who plays good rock and roll!

Sept 30 – Lonesome Ace Stringband

Mesmerizing old-time band from Canada with bluegrass chops that plays righteous folk and country music.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. “We are thrilled to announce two new sponsors for this season, Atriax, PLLC and David E. Looper & Company,” said Kaminske. “We are excited to partner with these local companies on this well-established music series for the community.”

Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

