Multiple Arrests made at Fentanyl Distribution Compound

LENOIR, NC (May 11, 2022) – Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on May 10, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests at a Fentanyl distribution compound after a two-month long investigation.

Mark Alexander Hood, age 57, of 1653 Hoods Creek Road in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Maintaining a Dwelling to Distribute Narcotics. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Tera Nichole Harwood, age 29 and Jodi Caroline Mitchell, age 30, of 1687 Hoods Creek Road in Lenoir were both arrested for Possession of Fentanyl. They were placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

In the afternoon hours on May 10, 2022, search warrants were executed by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T and Narcotic Units at the two properties on Hoods Creek Road in Lenoir. In total the undercover operation and search warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 58 grams of Fentanyl, a 9mm handgun and over $24,000 in US currency. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of over $11,600 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lenoir Police Department Narcotics Division.

“This was a sound investigation with solid results. I believe in making drug arrests public knowledge. The community deserves to know who their local drug dealers are.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

