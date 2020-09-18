Lenoir woman arrested on human trafficking charge

LENOIR, NC (September 18, 2020) — On September 17, 2020 while investigating recent reports by community members of suspicious activity, the Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Unit obtained evidence to believe the residence of 514 Ridge Street Lenoir, NC was being utilized for the reason of Human Trafficking. Through tireless investigative efforts and recorded statements from those involved, Investigators arrested Breotta Pringle for Human Trafficking.

Breotta Pringle was arrested from that residence for and charged with 1 count of Human Trafficking and 1 count of Simple Assault. Pringle received a $50,000.00 secured bond and an initial court date of 09/21/2020.

North Carolina General Statute defines Human Trafficking as a person who commits the offense of human trafficking when that person knowingly recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.

Lenoir Police Department Chief of Police Brent Phelps stated “These situations are extremely disturbing when individuals blatantly violate someone’s rights as a human being for their own personal gain. This department will not stand for this type of activity in our community, and we will exhaust all resources to prosecute individuals who willingly victimize others in this manner.”

The Lenoir Police Department will not be releasing any further information concerning this incident that would hamper further investigation as additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.