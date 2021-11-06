Kim Hindman Recognized as Outstanding Secondary Math Teacher – Congratulations!

LENOIR, NC (November 5, 2021) — Kim Hindman, middle grades math teacher at Collettsville Elementary (grades K-8 school), has been selected as the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCCTM) Outstanding Secondary Math Teacher for Caldwell County Schools.

With 27 years in education and 15 at Collettsville as a math educator, Hindman has witnessed more challenges and struggles in teaching during the pandemic.

“Math instruction has been especially interrupted by COVID due to its building block progression of skills as one advances through grade levels,” said Hindman. “We are seeing so many gaps and have a lot of ground to cover as math educators. I feel a sense of urgency when I see students struggling in mathematics because it is a subject that requires them to persevere in problem solving.”

The NCCTM Secondary Math Teacher Award recognizes the accomplishments related to mathematics education achieved by math teachers in North Carolina and spotlights a representative from each school district. Collettsville Principal Jill Pippen praises Hindman’s dedication to teaching and her unwavering support of students. “When students want to give up, she provides encouragement, additional resources, and assistance to help them to see their potential. I am thankful to work with such a professional, hard-working member of our staff.”

Hindman completed a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education at East Carolina University, earned a Master’s degree in Middle Grades Math Education from Appalachian State University, and she is near completion of National Board Certification. Besides serving in various leadership positions within the school and throughout the district, she has been involved in curriculum and professional development.

Hindman will be recognized by the Board of Education at its business meeting in December for her contributions in the classroom and to the teaching profession.

