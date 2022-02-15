High Country Soccer Association Accepting Spring Registrations for U6, U8, U10 Academy and U9-U15 Challenge Soccer

BOONE, NC (February 15, 2022) – Are you interested in playing soccer but not quite ready to commit to travel soccer? High Country Soccer Association is accepting registrations for youth players ages U6 to U15 for the spring 2022 season. The U6, U8, and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer. The U9-U15 Challenge programs are designed for kids who have aged out of Academy but are not ready to commit to travel soccer.

All Academy and Challenge Soccer programs will be held at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach. HCSA, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U6 to U18 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates adult leagues, winter futsal youth training, and summer camps. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from Avery, Ashe, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Watauga counties.

2022 SPRING ACADEMY AND CHALLENGE FEES

U6 Academy: $65, 2 session per week, 6-week program, begins March 8.

U8 Academy: $120, 3 sessions per week, 6-week program, begins March 8.

U10 Academy: $195, 3 sessions per week, 10-week program, begins March 7.

U9-U14 Challenge: $75, 2 sessions per week, 6-week program, begins March 10.

U6 Academy is an age-appropriate, basic introduction to the game of soccer. It is a six-week program consisting of two 45-minute sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays. Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins March 8.

U8 Academy is soccer with philosophy and curriculum taught by professional licensed coaches. It is a eight-week program consisting of a weekly practices (Tuesday and Wednesday) and weekly game (Friday). Soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins March 8.

U10 Academy is more advanced than rec soccer and is an introduction to travel soccer. It is a 10-week program consisting of practice twice a week (Monday and Wednesday) and a weekly house match (Friday). There is also opportunity for Academy matches against similar Academy teams from clubs in our region of the state (limited travel, with the opt-out option to play on some Saturdays). Practice begins March 7.

HCSA Challenge Soccer is a recreational league for players U9-U15. This program is suitable for all levels of experience, including first-time players or those who are not ready to commit to travel soccer. The league will be a six-week season consisting of a weekly team practice and house match culminating in an end-of-season one-day tournament. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach hired by HCSA. Coaches will follow a consistent curriculum for practices to ensure all players receive quality instruction from fun skill-building activities. Practice begins March 10.

Other HCSA Upcoming events…

Adult League spring games start March 6

Queen of the Mountain Soccer Tournament (Girls), May 14 & 15

King of the Mountain Soccer Tournament (Boys), May 21 & 22

For more information or to register your child in HCSA Academy or Challenge soccer, please visit www.hcsoccer.com or call 828-386-1215.

A High Country Soccer Association Press Release

