Headquarters Car Show is set for Saturday, September 18th

HICKORY, NC (September 7, 2021) — Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, is partnering again with Safe Harbor for their Annual Car Show. Last year’s Headquarters’ Car Show was a record-breaking event that featured over 300 classic automobiles and raised over $10,000 for Safe Harbor.

This year’s Headquarters Car Show is expected to surpass last year’s record of classic automobiles, attendees, sponsors, and money raised for Safe Harbor. 100% of proceeds raised will go directly to Safe Harbor.

Safe Harbor is a local nonprofit that focuses on a holistic community approach to provide support for women living in recovery and housing for women at risk for homelessness at no charge. In addition to helping women live in recovery, this local ministry helps women gain skills for employment, establish independent living, and provides various services to assist them by giving them a hand up instead of a handout.

This year’s Headquarters Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, September 18th from 9am-3pm located at 5250 Dusty Lane, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

For more information, visit our website at www.safeharbornc.org or you can contact Headquarters Car Show founder, Scott Good at 704-813-8981, rscottgood66gmail.com.

A Safe Harbor Press Release