Groundbreaking for Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home

HUDSON, NC (November 8, 2021) — Groundbreaking for the new Ester’s Journey Home in Hudson, North Carolina took place on Friday, November 5, 2021.

It was a beautiful day in Hudson as the groundbreaking for a new children’s home took place on Horseshoe Bend Road. This home will be the eighth home for Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home. The first seven are named the Genesis Home, Faith Home, Charity Home, Hope Home, Severt Home, Shepherd Home, and Grace Haven Home.

Those holding the shovels and breaking the ground were Jean Davis (Executive Director), Sherry Reeves (Assistant Director), Aaron Smith (Board Member), Ken Pardue (Board Member), Alyson Mosteller and Chase Winebarger (Sawmills Town Manager) along with Shannon Foster and Melody Foster. Local supporters Dewey Phillips, Dawson Phillips, Patsy Smith, Robin Clement Minton, and Alta Davis were also in attendance.

Ken Pardue, Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, welcomed everyone and prayed. Ken also mentioned that God has been so good to Ebenezer’s houses through generous donations. Each house is paid off and provides a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse.

Ken introduced Melody Foster, Child Advocate, who thanked everyone and recited a poem fitting for the occasion. Melody Foster said, “What a beautiful day to celebrate God and what he is doing. Praise, Thanksgiving, and prayers were said for the children that will be served in this home. The name of the home is Ester’s Journey. May many obedient servants be raised in this home.”

A $25,000 anonymous donation was received on Friday at the groundbreaking.

To find our more about the Ebenezer Christian Children’s home and how you can donate or get involved, you can contact Executive Director, Jean Davis at 336-667-5683 or by email at jeandavis51@gmail.com or by visiting their site at www.ebenezerfamily.org.

The mission of Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home is to serve children by providing a loving, nurturing, and stimulating environment that will foster independence and ensure success among its residents.

Press Release and Photos submitted by: Karen Ruhl, Faith On Every Corner

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!