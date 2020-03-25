Google Donates Chromebooks to Help CCC&TI Students

HUDSON, NC (March 25, 2020) — To help meet the needs of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute students transitioning to online courses, Google has donated Chromebook laptop computers for students in need.

Since announcing plans for a data center in Lenoir in 2007, Google has partnered with CCC&TI in a variety of ways, including the development of an Information Technology training program and ongoing efforts to improve online learning for local students.

“Google’s willingness to help our students during this difficult time is one of many examples of their generosity toward this community,” CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said. “We’re lucky to have so many great corporate sponsors in our community like Google and I’m thankful for their quick response when our students need it most.”

The first shipment of 50 Chromebooks arrived at CCC&TI Wednesday morning, and additional device donations are anticipated in the future. CCC&TI staff and faculty have been surveying students in recent weeks to make sure they have access to technology needed to transition to online learning. With this donation, students who qualify will be able to borrow one of the new Chromebooks to complete their Spring Semester courses. Distribution will begin this week.

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, CCC&TI transitioned most classes to an online format beginning March 23. The college also closed its campuses to the public beginning March 20 and suspended in-person classes indefinitely.

“I am so proud of our faculty and staff for the way they have responded to this crisis,” Poarch said. “Their willingness to accept change and stretch in ways previously unimaginable demonstrates their unwavering commitment to student success. We know that the days ahead will bring additional challenges for our students, faculty and staff, especially in areas of technology and online access. However, CCC&TI is committed to doing everything we can to support our students and each other. We will get through these unprecedented and challenging times together, and we will be stronger as a result.”

CCC&TI continues to update students and the community of COVID-19 news, as well as resources for the transition to online learning in response to it, through its website at: www.cccti.edu/covid-19