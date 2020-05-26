Foothills Performing Arts announces new home at LHS

LENOIR, NC (MAY 13, 2020) — Foothills Performing Arts has announced for its 2020-2021 season a change of venue. Formerly the theatre-in-residence at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Foothills Performing Arts will now be housed in the Lenoir High School Auditorium.

In 1976, Foothills Performing Arts started as Caldwell Community Theatre in a renovated student lounge that became its black box theatre on campus at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. After 40 years and a wide variety of performances at CCC&TI, Foothills Performing Arts moved to the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in 2016.

The 2019-2020 season for Foothills Performing Arts was cut short, but it marked 15 mainstage shows and four seasons with the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. While the space and the staff at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will be missed, Production Manager Mark Woodard is envisioning a bright future for Foothills Performing Arts.

“For me, this move is as much about honoring Foothills Performing Arts’ long history as it is about looking forward,” Mark Woodard commented. “The new space is the perfect compromise between the intimate space that we performed in at CCC&TI and the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, which afforded us the ability to do larger shows and accommodate larger audiences. The Lenoir High Auditorium is the best of both worlds.”

The Lenoir High School closed down in 1977 when it merged with Gamewell-Collettsville High School to form West Caldwell High School. Since 1989, the building has operated as a senior housing facility, with the Gymnasium, Auditorium, and Mack Cook Stadium available as rental facilities led by the City of Lenoir Parks and Recreation. The City of Lenoir is just as thrilled as Foothills Performing Arts to see Lenoir High School be put back into frequent use. Director of Parks and Recreation Kenny Story and his staff have been very supportive of Foothills Performing Arts in preparing for the move.

“I am extremely excited and proud that Foothills Performing Arts will have a new home at the historic Lenoir High School Auditorium,” Mayor Joe Gibbons of the City of Lenoir said. “How wonderful it will be to have this special group become a part of our downtown community. You will not want to miss these great performances and the excitement of being able to enjoy them in this historic setting.”

When asked about her thoughts, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Foothills Performing Arts, Heather Hendrix said, “The Lenoir High School Auditorium has that personal feel that Foothills Performing Arts has been known for and accommodates the ability to do multiple weekend runs like we have done in the past. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities available to us here and can’t wait to reveal more details about our upcoming season.”

Foothills Performing Arts has consistently delivered quality theatre to Caldwell County for more than 40 years. Stay tuned for more information on Season 45, auditioning and volunteering, and ticket sales and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit fpatheatre.org.

A Foothills Performing Arts Press Release