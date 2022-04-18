Fentanyl & Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

LENOIR, NC (April 18, 2022) – Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on April 18, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Trafficker.

Don Everett Cox, age 64, of 3301 Sheely Road in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Dwelling to Distribute Narcotics. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

In the evening hours on April 14, 2022, a search warrant was executed by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T and Narcotic Units at Cox’s residence. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 60 grams of Fentanyl, 300 grams of Methamphetamine and $461 in U.S. currency. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of over $61,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“There is zero tolerance for a drug dealer. If you’re going to distribute this poison in our neighborhoods, then be prepared to face the consequences”. – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

