Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home expanding into Caldwell County

HUDSON, NC (December 7, 2020) — Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home is a non-profit organization providing foster care for children with licensed foster families or residential group homes. They have plans to expand into Caldwell County in the next couple of years. Approximately 30 acres of land on Horseshoe Bend Road near Friendship Baptist Church in Hudson, North Carolina has already been acquired.

This expansion has been a vision of Caldwell County resident Melody Foster for eight years as she felt a call to open a home to care for children in the community. Foster has been volunteering at ECCH for 10 years while also answering the call of ministry. Foster stated, “My late husband and I began preparing for the ministry in October 2012, but he passed away suddenly February 1st of 2013. I gained my licensing into the ministry February 28th, 2013. I was not able to do anything but let God hold me for three years. Our ministry came back incorporated the day he passed away.”

In 2016, Foster began working on the project again after returning to graduate school (Clinical Mental Health Counseling). Foster’s family purchased the land and made payments for 3 ½ years. Even with the help of a small family business, the financial burden became exceedingly difficult. Foster then reached out to area churches for help and support. God moved in people to help donate an amazing $85,000. The land was paid off in March 2019 and was deeded to Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home. The hope is to have the home built and open in two years. Foster stated “First, we will start with one home and an office.” The vision for the land also includes a campus of homes and a chapel. “The vision began eight years ago, but it is all in God’s timing” according to Foster.

Foster is the general manager of the newly opened Ebenezer’s Attic of Hudson. See below for information about Ebenezer’s Attic of Hudson.

About Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home

The mission of Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home is to serve children by providing a loving, nurturing, and stimulating environment that will foster independence and ensure success among its residents. ECCH ministers to the spiritual, physical, emotional, and educational needs of the child. ECCH also serves as a resource to current and former residents, as well as birth and adoptive families, while allowing these families to maintain an active role in the development and implementation of goals and activities.

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home was founded in 1994 as an avenue to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. ECCH is a fully licensed North Carolina Residential Child-Care Facility, and a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home believes that God has called them to continually share Christ’s love with all those who pass their way. They seek to minister to the spiritual, physical, emotional, and educational needs of the children that have been placed in their care. Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home believes all children have the right to be protected from abuse, to be treated with respect, to have people that listen to them, to have people that care for them, and have a safe and nurturing place to grow up and have their needs met and the support they need to achieve their goals. The vision of is for all children to have a safe place to laugh, play, and dream.

Their goal is to support reunification, and a little over half of the children we serve in foster care are reunified with their birth family. They will support their foster families who are interested in pursuing adoption of their foster children if the court decides that the children cannot return home. Because they value the importance of achieving permanency for each child, they do provide the hopeful adoptive families with an adoption home study or PPA (pre-placement assessment) at no charge for families who have become licensed through Ebenezer. They also provide filing services and coordination of post adoption services when needed. The Ebenezer family been blessed to assist many children in finding their forever families, however they only provide adoption services for children in foster care. The Ebenezer family does not provide adoption services for international adoption or private adoptions. ECCH reserves the option to conduct private home studies for adoptions.

For more information about the Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home visit their website at www.ebenezerfamily.org.

You can support ECCH by visiting one of their thrift stores or to donate online…

www.ebenezerfamily.org/atticlocations

www.ebenezerfamily.org/donate

Ebenezer’s Attic of Hudson

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home was blessed with the opportunity to open a third Ebenezer’s Attic location in Hudson, North Carolina. Proceeds from sales will be used to support the children we serve in their residential group homes. The Hudson thrift store opened in early September 2020.

Ebenezer’s Attic of Hudson Hours:

Monday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

3428 Hickory Blvd, Hudson, NC 28638

828-212-1843

www.facebook.com/Ebenezer-Attic-of-Hudson-NC-101199755059293