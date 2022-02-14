Detectives Request Assistance in Identifying Suspects in Dunham’s Sports Robbery

LENOIR, NC (Monday, February 14, 2022) – Detectives with the City of Lenoir Police Department are requesting the assistance of the community with identifying the two Common-Law Robbery suspects pictured in the attached video.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a robbery call for service at Dunham’s Sports, located at 847 Blowing Rock Blvd. Information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that the two suspects entered the store and began filling a duffle bag with various items they were attempting to steal from the location.

Two store employees attempted to detain the suspects before the suspects pepper-sprayed the employees and subsequently fled the area on foot. EMS responded to the scene and treated the employees for the exposure to pepper-spray. Detectives continue to conduct an active criminal investigation and are working to identify the involved suspects.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300. All information received will be kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously. Callers who provide information leading to an arrest in the case may be also eligible for a cash reward.

