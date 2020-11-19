Deputies Seize a Substantial Amount of Fentanyl During Traffic Stop

LENOIR, NC (November 19, 2020) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announces that on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 a traffic stop related to a civil disturbance that occurred at the Shop and Save located on Wilkesboro Boulevard led to the discovery of a substantial amount of pressed Fentanyl tablets. At approximately 2:43 pm Deputies were dispatched to the Shop and Save located at 3649 Wilkesboro Boulevard in relation to a civil disturbance which led to an altercation that occurred between the Store manager and two customers at the location. It was reported that during the altercation that one of the customers that was involved in the altercation pulled a handgun on the Store Manager before leaving the scene in a white Toyota Camry heading in the direction of Lenoir.

Deputies located the White Toyota Camry occupied by three individuals on Wilkesboro Boulevard several miles from the incident location and conducted a Traffic Stop. During the stop two of the occupants were identified as the individuals involved in the altercation at the Shop and Save. A search was made of the White Toyota Camry and during a search deputies located a large bag of yellow tablets that were separated in smaller bags. These tablets were field tested and the test indicated that the tablets contained Fentanyl. The firearm used in the altercation was later located on the side of the roadway on Wilkesboro Boulevard. All occupants of the vehicle were arrested related to this vehicle stop. Deputies seized 1300 grams (2.86 lbs) of Pressed Fentanyl tablets which have an estimated street value of $195,000.00.

Nicholas Collin Greene, age 23, of Wilkesboro, NC has been charged with:

One count of Trafficking Heroin or Opium

Bond is Set at $150,000.00 Secured

Jaylon Chance Long, age 24, of North Wilkesboro, NC has been charged with:

One count of Trafficking Heroin or Opium

Bond is Set at $150,000.00 Secured

Long was also served with 3 Orders for arrest for Failure to Appear on DWI in Wilkes County

Bond Set at $5,000.00 Secured

Ashley Romona Horton, age 18, of Boomer, NC has been charged with:

One count of Trafficking Heroin or Opium

Bond is Set at $150,000.00 Secured

All Subjects were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under the listed bonds and have a first appearance set in District Court in Lenoir on 11/19/2020. “Fentanyl is responsible for a large number of overdoses and deaths in our area and I am glad to see a large amount of this poison removed from our streets” Sheriff Alan C. Jones