CCHD COVID-19 Update #6 (March 25, 2020)…Caldwell County Has Two New Positive COVID-19 Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 370 78

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 25

Caldwell County Health Department, in collaboration with Caldwell UNC Health Care, announces two new positive COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Public Health is investigating all confirmed cases.

Patients have been instructed to remain in isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.

People with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing and are encouraged to stay at home to recover and call their doctor if needed. Mild symptoms are defined as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If a person has shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, difficulty breathing, blue lips, or confusion, they should call their doctor or 911 right away.

Patients can call their health care provider, if they need medical care. If the patient does not have a primary care provider, they should call urgent care or the health department. Once screened, the patient will be instructed regarding further recommended action. If appropriate, the patient will be referred to UNC Caldwell’s drive-through Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic or the health department.

Testing is most important for people who are seriously ill, in the hospital, people in high-risk settings like nursing homes or long-term care facilities, and healthcare workers and other first responders who are caring for those with COVID-19.

Individuals who are at higher risk of getting very sick with COVID-19 should call their doctor if they develop symptoms of fever or cough. Those at higher risk:

Are 65 years and older

Live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

Have a high-risk condition that includes: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, heart disease with complications, compromised immune system, severe obesity, body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease

Additional Information

Caldwell County Health Department continues to provide a full array of services to the public. While access is limited in the main lobby without an appointment, patients are still being seen. For more information, call (828) 426-8400.

Access has been limited to many Caldwell County Government buildings. For a complete list of buildings where access is limited, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/county-office-buildings-limited-access-list

Caldwell County Department of Social Services continues to accept applications and other documentation via email, fax, mail, or a drop box located in the first floor lobby. To access the desired service or program, call the general DSS general number (828) 426-8200 or visit www.caldwellcountync.org/social-services. Clients can apply for FNS and Medicaid online with NC ePASS at epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do

Curbside Pickup is now available at the Caldwell County Public Library’s Granite Falls branch, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Customers may order up to 10 children’s items, 5 teen items, and 5 Adult items per household, per service call. Items will be available the next business day. To place an order, call the library at 828-396-7703. Staff will notify you when your items are ready for pickup. Please note: Only items available at the Granite Falls branch may be ordered. At this time, the branch is unable to accept returns of previously checked out items or donations.

Caldwell Economic Development Commission has COVID-19 information for businesses on their website. Visit www.caldwelledc.org for more information.

Duke Energy remains committed to working with all customers who need assistance with their energy bills to avoid creating additional hardships for customers. Earlier today, Duke Energy filed a request with the North Carolina Utilities Commission for several areas of relief for our customers including: Waiver of late fees for both residential and non-residential customers Waiver of returned check fees for both residential and non-residential customers Waiver of reconnect fees for both residential and non-residential customers Waiver of credit card/debit fees for residential customers only Authorization to work with customers on deposit issues Suspension of non-pay disconnects effective March 13, 2020

The need for blood is critical right now. The Red Cross has scheduled several Blood Drives for Caldwell County. Please make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org
04/01/2020 Sawmills Fire Department 2:00pm-6:30pm
04/01/2020 Kings Creek Fire Department 2:30pm-7:30pm
04/10/2020 Gamewell United Methodist Church 10:00am-2:30pm



For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.