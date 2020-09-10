CCHD COVID-19 Update #148 (September 10, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 10, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1544
|48
|946
|574
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|24
|23
|3
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|20,755
|18,535
|7.44%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|2
|862
|399
|215
|37
|8
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|213
|161
|551
|348
|169
|102
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.90%
|6.32%
|21.26%
|0.43%
|0.09%
Forty-eight COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — 22 in the 28645 Zip code, 12 in 28630, 7 in 28638, one in 28667, three in 28601, two in 28655, and one in 28624 (Ferguson).
Two patients are under the age of 17; eight are between 18 and 24; 18 are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and five are over the age of 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.