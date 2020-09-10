CCHD COVID-19 Update #148 (September 10, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1544 48 946 574 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 24 23 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 20,755 18,535 7.44% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 2 862 399 215 37 8 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 213 161 551 348 169 102 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.90% 6.32% 21.26% 0.43% 0.09%

Forty-eight COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — 22 in the 28645 Zip code, 12 in 28630, 7 in 28638, one in 28667, three in 28601, two in 28655, and one in 28624 (Ferguson).

Two patients are under the age of 17; eight are between 18 and 24; 18 are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and five are over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.