CCC&TI Students Help with Vaccination Efforts

HUDSON, NC (January 22, 2021) — The battle against COVID-19 received a boost this week as Nursing and Medical Assisting students from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute began volunteering to help the Caldwell County Health Department in administering vaccinations.

For the students, it’s a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience while providing much needed help in the nationwide vaccination effort.

“The Health Sciences Department of CCC&TI is privileged to partner with the Caldwell County Health Department in administering COVID vaccines,” CCC&TI Dean of Health Sciences Barbara Harris said. “Under the supervision of their faculty, this opportunity allows students to see first-hand how their newly acquired skills can make an impact in the community.”

The students began helping on Tuesday, Jan. 19, working side-by-side with Health Department workers to move people through the vaccination process. As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the Caldwell County Health Department reported that the waiting list for vaccines is at more than 8,000.

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said the college is exploring other ways to help, including providing space at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir if needed and additional staffing for future vaccination efforts.