CCC&TI, Gardner-Webb University Announce Bulldog Bound Program, New Co-Admission Agreements

HUDSON, NC (July 10, 2020) — Leadership from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI) and Gardner-Webb University have announced four new agreements that will create seamless pathways for students who want to start at CCC&TI and continue their education at Gardner-Webb.

Providing a pathway for students who plan to earn a bachelor’s degree, the Bulldog Bound Co-Admission Program will provide students who complete certain two-year associate degrees at CCC&TI with a 2.25 GPA or higher with guaranteed admission to Gardner-Webb to finish their undergraduate degree. The Bulldog Bound program is designed to provide students with affordable access to higher education and additional support services during their time at CCC&TI for a successful transition to Gardner-Webb.

Additional agreements signed Thursday will provide pathways for students to start at CCC&TI then transfer to Gardner-Webb in more specialized degree programs, including nursing, business and human services. All four agreements go into effect immediately.

Joined by Gardner-Webb University President Dr. William Downs for the signing ceremony on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson Thursday, CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said the agreements will be a tremendous opportunity for students and thanked Gardner-Webb for paving the way.

“One of the strategies we’ve tried to focus on is developing seamless pathways to the university,” Poarch said. “It’s going to be great for our students. I know they will make us proud.”

Downs thanked representatives of both schools for the behind-the-scenes work that went into finalizing the agreements.

“I think it’s great that at a time when everybody is separating and distancing, we’re celebrating something that brings people together,” Downs said. “We’re excited and can’t wait to have these folks join us.”

Bulldog Bound

Bulldog Bound students will have up to three years to complete their Associate in Arts (AA), Associate in Science (AS), Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation (AATP), Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation (ASTP), Associate in Fine Arts (AFA), or Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree before enrolling at Gardner-Webb. Bulldog Bound students will also benefit from waived application fees at Gardner-Webb, coordinated financial aid programs, coordinated degree completion, on-site admissions and academic advising.

Bridge to Professional Advancement in Nursing

Under the new Bridge to Professional Advancement in Nursing Agreement, CCC&TI students who are accepted into the Associate Degree in Nursing program will be automatically accepted into Gardner-Webb’s Hunt School of Nursing Davis RN-to-BSN program. Students who complete their Associate Degree in Nursing at CCC&TI can transfer to Gardner-Webb to complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree with the opportunity to also earn the Master of Science in Nursing degree.

Business Pathway Agreement

Under the new Business Pathway Agreement, CCC&TI students who complete their Associate in Applied Sciences degrees in Accounting and Finance or Business Administration can transfer the credits they’ve earned toward completing Gardner-Webb’s Bachelor of Science in Accounting or Bachelor of Science in Management.

Human Services Pathway Agreement

Under the new Human Services Pathway Agreement, CCC&TI students who complete their Associate in Applied Sciences degrees in Human Services Technology or Human Services Technology with a concentration in Mental Health can transfer the credits they’ve earned toward completing Gardner-Webb’s Bachelor of Science in Human Services with concentrations in Generalist, Clinical/Pre-Counseling, Family Dynamics, Non-Profit Leadership or Substance Abuse.

Students seeking additional information on the Bulldog Bound Co-Admission Program or the new agreements with Gardner-Webb, can contact Director of Enrollment Management Dennis Seagle at 828-726-2705, Student Engagement and Educational Partnerships Executive Director Jeff Link at 828-726-2606 or Watauga Campus Student Services Director Dr. Kim Van Wie at 828-297-2185.