CCC&TI Celebrates New Class Of Electrical Linemen

HUDSON, NC (September 22, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right, Zachary Grant of Valdese, Jesse Epley of Morganton, Ethan Chapman of Granite Falls, Isaiah Browning of Morganton, Hampton Brown of Morganton, Justin Biddix of Hickory and Jared Auman of Troutman; back row, left to right, Ramiro Zuniga-Carmona of Wilkesboro, Jacob Schellenberger of Hickory, Shawn Richards of Zionville, Jonathan Pearson of Boomer, Jacob Payne of Candler, Scottie Moore of Elkin and Ethan Grogan of Ashe County. The next Electrical Lineworker class with available seats begins Nov. 29. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.

