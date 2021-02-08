Caldwell County Public Library Hosts Mural Contest

LENOIR, NC (February 8, 2021) — The Caldwell County Public Library invites school-age children and art classes in the Caldwell County School System to submit their best work for a mural to be painted in the children’s section of the new Southern library branch.

Designs can be a single concept or an artfully arranged collage. Themes can include favorite books or characters, adventure, computers, e-books, creative learning, or anything related to the library and education. The winner will be chosen by the library staff and the Library Board of Trustees and announced the first week in April.

“We are excited to see what the brilliant children in our community create,” said Christine Helton, Caldwell County Public Library Board of Trustees Chair. “We hope our amazing art teachers will join us and students will have fun with this project and let imaginations run free.”

Entries can be done by an individual student or an entire class and must be submitted by Monday, March 8. All entries should include student’s name or submitting class and contact information.

Email submissions must be “jpg” or “png” and can be sent to libraryartcontest@caldwellcountync.org. Make sure the design is clear and details and colors of the design are visible. Paper submissions must be 8.5×11 and can be mailed or dropped off at the library’s main branch, 120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, NC 28645. If entries are mailed, please address the envelope to “Library Art Contest, c/o Caldwell County Public Library.” Entries will not be returned, and the library is not responsible for lost or misplaced entries.

The library also needs a volunteer to create the mural once a design is chosen. Both the winning designer or designing class and painter will have their names under the mural. Anyone willing to help with the actual painting of the wall can email libraryartcontest@caldwellcountync.org.