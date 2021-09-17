Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2021) — Here is Church/Community news that is provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association. The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

Lower Creek Baptist Church, Lenoir extends an invitation to attend a concert by Darell and Don Ritchie on September 19 at 6:00 PM. They write their own Southern Gospel style music. If you have any questions contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

Miller Hill Baptist Church, Lenoir has 12 plastic/metal small children’s classroom chairs to give away. If interested contact the church at 828-758-4550 Tuesday – Thursday from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM.

The Association is working with Lakeview Baptist Church and NC Baptists on Mission to help with the 2021 Appalachian Coalfields Ministry. The statewide goal is to collect 18,000 backpacks to be distributed to Appalachian children in late November and December this year. Please take your items to Lakeview Baptist Church in Lenoir on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Click on the link for more information.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Lenoir Soup Kitchen, Inc. position open for dependable experienced cook Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8am-1pm. Other days and hours as needed. Cook, clean, stock, serve, speak English, able to lift 50 pounds and other duties as needed. $9.50 per hour. Click on the link to send a resume.

Lenoir Soup Kitchen also needing long term volunteers age 14 or older. They do not participate in community service. Call Monday – Friday 8am-1pm for times available. 828-758-1411 Angel Moretz.

Samaritan’s Purse is now hiring seasonal workers. First and second shifts are available from mid-November to mid-December at their Operation Christmas Child regional shoebox processing centers. Click on the link to apply.

Foothills Service Project is looking for individuals over 60 years old in Caldwell County that need an access ramp, porch or deck repairs, life chair, grab bars or hand held shower. They are also in desperate need of volunteer groups to help with these projects. They will be happy to do a presentation for a church, a group or an organization. You can reach them at 828-879-8400 or via email.

Baptists on Mission are in communication with medical partners in Haiti to help following the deadly earthquake there on Saturday, August 14. Funds are needed to purchase medicines and other supplies. If you would like to donate click here or you can send a check to Baptists on Mission, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512 and on the memo line put Haiti relief.

Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief is responding to those in need in Haywood and surrounding counties from Tropical Storm Fred. Updates will be posted concerning volunteer involvement. To access the updates, sign up to volunteer, or to donate to the relief efforts click on this link. Checks may also be sent to Baptists on Mission, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512 and on the memo line put TS Fred Relief.

Yokefellow has started a new onsite feeding program called “Yoke to Go”. Bagged meals are being provided for the homeless beginning at 3pm each day that Yokefellow is open. They are needing churches to assist with this program. For more information click here.

Caldwell Correctional is having a fundraiser for Special Olympics. It will be held on September 18, 12:00-4:00 PM at Crossroads Community Church, 1421 Cajah’s Mountain Rd, Hudson. It is a spaghetti dinner with salad, roll, drink, and dessert. Cost is $8.00 for adults and $6.00 for children. There will also be a gospel singing starting at 6:00 PM.

The Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has cancelled the “Friends of Children” Mission Days that had been scheduled for September. They have been closely monitoring the latest COVID-19 news and feel that it is best to cancel at this time.

Would you like to know more about Truett Conference Center & Camp located in Hayesville, NC? If so, click on this link. They have some upcoming events that you may be interested in. Click on the following links for more information.

Senior Adult Celebration

Truett Man Camp

Father Son Event

The Pray Together, Go Together Prayer Emphasis kicked off January 9, 2021. There is still time to sign up and pray for unsaved people in Caldwell County. There are 250 pockets of lostness in North Carolina. Three of the pockets are in Caldwell County. A pocket of lostness is where a high concentration of unchurched and unsaved people live. This emphasis encourages people to prayer walk or prayer drive through your community on the day of your choice. Please sign up to pray by clicking on the following link to the Baptist State Convention of NC. Pray Together

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638. Resumes will be received until January 31, 2022.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes on or before September 20.

Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls is in need of a pianist in their Worship Band. The worship music is blended of all styles with a strong emphasis on contemporary music. Christian testimony is significant. It is a paid ministry position. Contact Rev. Jimmy Preachers, Minister of Music & Worship at 828-396-1914, or 828-446-2233 or email him your interest and resume.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Friendship Baptist Church in Hudson, NC has an opening for a full time pastor. To access the ad and find more information please go to BRnow.org or on Twitter. The ad will also be printed in the September issue of the Biblical Recorder. Resumes will be accepted thru October 15, 2021.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor of Worship and Student Ministry. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton is seeking a part-time youth director. Click on the link to send a resume. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a full-time pastor. Resumes can be sent to church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a part-time Music Director. Resumes can be sent to the church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a pianist. Resumes can be sent to the church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

Provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association

