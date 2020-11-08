Bush and Associates Insurance extends hours for annual enrollment

LENOIR, NC (November 8, 2020) — Bush and Associates will be open for extra hours to help customers navigate their insurance choices during the short time windows Annual Enrollment allows. The MA/PDP Annual Enrollment time period started on October 15th and ends on December 7th. For ACA Individual Health, Annual Enrollment lasts from November 1st through December 15th.

Bush and Associates will open for regular business hours all day on Veteran’s Day, November 11th. They will be open for Saturday appointments on Saturday November 14th. They will also be open for regular business hours on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, November 25th. They will add additional weekend or holiday hours as needed.

Bush and Associates has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County and surrounding counties since 1980. Products they offer include Individual Health, Short-term Health, Medicare Supplements, Other Medicare Products, Dental, Vision, Life and Group Employee benefits. Get in touch with them today for more information or for a free, no obligation, quote. Quotes and/or appointments are offered by phone, mail, email, online, fax, in office appointment, or curbside delivery. Call them at (828) 754-2601 or email quotes@bushandassociates.net You can learn more online at www.mynchealthplan.com.