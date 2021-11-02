Brian Harris Named CCC&TI Cobras Head Volleyball Coach

HUDSON, NC (November 1, 2021) — The athletic department at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute announces the hiring of Brian Harris as head coach of the volleyball program. Harris comes to Caldwell from Wake Tech, where he served head coach of the Eagles volleyball program. Caldwell will be restarting their volleyball program in the fall of 2022, fielding their first team since 2008.

Harris had been the volleyball coach at Wake Tech for three years. In his first season with the Eagles, he guided them to a 20-5 record and a semifinal appearance in the NJCAA Region 10 tournament. Wake Tech did not field a team during the 2020 season due to COVID. In the recently completed 2021 season, the Eagles finished 16-5, losing in the quarterfinals of the Region 10 tournament to top seeded Surry Community College. Harris comes to Hudson with an overall NJCAA record of 36-10.

Harris came to Wake Tech after serving as head volleyball coach at Rolesville High School (2015-2018). Harris has also served as a head coach in the Triangle Volleyball Club. He has been coaching volleyball at multiple levels since 2005.

Harris graduated from The Citadel in 1990, where he was a member of the varsity tennis team and started and competed with the club men’s volleyball team at the Citadel. He and his wife, Stephanie, have two daughters who both played high school and club volleyball.

From Brian Harris: “I’m very excited about the opportunity to establish the volleyball program at Caldwell! The strength of volleyball in western North Carolina gives us the resources to build a successful program. I look forward to getting the program started and building relationships with the local high school and club team coaches!”

From athletics director Jeff Link: “We are very excited to have Brian Harris leading our volleyball program at Caldwell! Coach Harris has a proven track record of success, and we feel he is the perfect fit as we restart our volleyball program. His experience of coaching at the NJCAA level and his connections in the volleyball communities throughout the region will be key to establishing and building a winning program.”

Caldwell Volleyball will be competing in Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The athletic department is planning a public meet and greet for Coach Harris later this month; date, time, and location are to be determined.

Student-athletes interested in volleyball at CCC&TI can contact Coach Harris at beharris@cccti.edu.

Keep up with the latest on Caldwell Cobra Volleyball via social media

Twitter: @CaldwellCCVBall

Instagram: Caldwellccvball

