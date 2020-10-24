Blue Ridge Energy supports Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Lenoir, North Carolina (October 23, 2020) – Blue Ridge Energy is proud to announce its commitment to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October. This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” aimed to empower individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace.

“By increasing awareness and enhancing understanding of basic cybersecurity practices, we can all work together to combat cyberthreats,” said Shawn Tilger, Network Security Administrator at Blue Ridge Energy. “The human element is oftentimes the biggest cybersecurity risk. Each of us has a critical role to play to ensure the security of our personal and professional data,” he added.

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is spearheaded by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The overarching message of this year’s theme, ‘If you Connect it, Protect it,’ dives into the importance of keeping connected devices safe and secure from outside influence. With more people spending time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever before, connected devices are an integral part of how we communicate and access services essential to our well-being. Data collected from these devices can include highly-specific information about a person or business, which can be exploited by bad actors for criminal gain.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities, while offering guidance surrounding simple security measures to limit the susceptibility of threats for common devices.

This year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s main weekly focus areas will revolve around:

Understanding and following general security hygiene for connected devices and home networks;

The importance of maintaining the security of connected devices for remote workers;

How connected devices play a pivotal role in the future of healthcare; and,

The overall future of connected devices for consumers, professionals and the public domain.

If everyone does their part––implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences or training employees––our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

Now in its 17th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Blue Ridge Energy is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative.

Throughout the month of October, Blue Ridge Energy will be sharing cybersecurity tips on our social media channels to raise awareness and promote good cyber hygiene.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how to participate, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media channels.