AMOREM Volunteers Honored at Drive-Thru Celebration

LENOIR, NC (April 21, 2022) – AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, recently honored its volunteers with an appreciation drive-thru at Mountain Grove Church in Granite Falls. Approximately 80 people (and a few pet therapy friends) attended the annual appreciation event, which included beautiful spring flowers, local gift cards and grateful greetings from AMOREM staff members.

AMOREM recognized volunteers for years of service including six long-time supporters who together have given a combined 180 years of service to the organization. Roberta Blinson was recognized for 40 years of service; Mary Farmer for 35 years of service; Allison Jenson for 30 years of service; and Winnie Kephart, Roger Register and Susan Story were recognized for 25 years of service each.

“AMOREM is fortunate to have such devoted and passionate volunteers and volunTEENS. Many of them have served well over 20 years, some 30 plus,” said Director of Volunteer Services Cyndi Akins. “We were unable to host our traditional appreciation banquet due to COVID-19 restrictions but wanted to be sure there was a celebration!”

In partnership with AMOREM staff, more than 250 volunteers (including adults and volunTEENs) serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support. For information or to register for AMOREM’s next virtual volunteer training sessions, scheduled for April 26 and 28, visit www.amoremsupport.org, contact Cyndi Akins or Megan Parillo at 828.754.0101, cakins@amoremsupport.org or mparillo@amoremsupport.org.

