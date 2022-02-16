Ambulance Involved in Motor Vehicle Crash

HUDSON, NC (February 16, 2020) – At approximately 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, a Caldwell County EMS ambulance — transporting a patient emergency traffic to an area hospital — was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of southbound Hickory Boulevard (U.S. Highway 321) and Mt. Herman Road in the Hudson community of Caldwell County.

Two EMS technicians were on-board the ambulance at the time of the collision, as well as the patient being transported. Four patients, including the two EMS personnel, were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth patient, the driver of the other vehicle involved, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Caldwell County EMS was assisted by Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

NCSHP is conducting an accident investigation regarding the incident.

