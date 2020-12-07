LENOIR, NC (December 7, 2020) — Year-end donations matter because insurance does not cover the full cost of patient care. And because Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care accepts every patient who needs our services, regardless of ability to pay—charitable contributions are invaluable to our ongoing efforts. In fiscal year 2019-20, we are proud to have provided over $1.6 million in uncompensated care to members of our community suffering from serious and life-limiting illnesses.

In addition to the costs of hospice care that are not reimbursed by insurance, many of our enhanced services that bring benefit to our patients and their loved ones are partially or exclusively funded by donors who recognize their positive impact and vital role in the work we do. These enhanced services include: cardiac and pulmonary care at home for patients with heart/lung disease; a dementia care program; massage and aromatherapy; pet visits; vigil music by the bedside; a veterans honoring veterans program; 11th-hour volunteers to sit with families during the final hours; a legacy project; the ultimate virtual journey and a full complement of community bereavement services, which are open to anyone who needs them, not just hospice patients and families.

Your year-end donations matter. If you are interested in making a tax-deductible gift or fulfilling a pledge before the end of the 2020 tax year, there are several easy and convenient methods.

You can mail your gift to:

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care

902 Kirkwood Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

Checks should be postmarked by December 31, 2020.

You can securely make your gift online at www.caldwellhospice.org.

Gifts should be made by 11:59 p.m. EST on December 31, 2020.

Your gift to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care helps bring compassion, comfort and peace to families during their most difficult days.

Thank you!