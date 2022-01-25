LENOIR, NC (January 25, 2022) — The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce YOUNG @ ART, its next series of public art exhibitions featuring the artwork of Caldwell County public and home school students. Sponsored by First Citizens Bank in Lenoir, the staggered show schedule is as follows:

Elementary student artwork will be displayed February 4-18.

Middle school student artwork will be exhibited February 25-March 11.

High school student artwork will be displayed February 25-March 25.

Due to continued concerns regarding Covid-19, opening receptions will not be held.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC, and is open free to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. During Young @ Art, the Arts Council will also be open from 10am to 2pm on the following Saturdays: February 5, 12, and 26; and March 5. For more information, contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com.

