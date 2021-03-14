Young @ Art – elementary student art exhibition

LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council announces that this year’s Young @ Art student art exhibitions will be displayed at The HUB Station Arts Center, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson, NC. Sponsored by First Citizen’s Bank, the exhibit can be viewed in person or on the Caldwell Arts Council website at www.caldwellarts.com.

Artwork from 13 Caldwell County Elementary Schools will be on display from March 15 to April 15, 2021 in the facility’s ground floor east wing gallery. Due to gathering restrictions, no opening reception will be held.

Visitors to The HUB Arts Center are required to abide by current social distancing mandates. The shows can be seen during their regular business hours of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, this exhibition will be open on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Caldwell County Middle and High School artwork will follow with exhibition dates of April 19 to May 20, 2021. More information will be forthcoming.

For information regarding these and other Caldwell Arts Council events, please visit www.caldwellarts.com.