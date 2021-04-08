LENOIR, NC (April 7, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council announces that this year’s Young @ Art elementary student art exhibition continues through April 15, 2021 at The HUB Station Arts Center, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson, NC. Sponsored by First Citizen’s Bank, the exhibit can be viewed in person or on the Caldwell Arts Council website at www.caldwellarts.com.

Artwork from 13 Caldwell County Elementary Schools are on display in the facility’s ground floor east wing gallery.

Visitors to The HUB Arts Center are required to abide by current social distancing mandates. The shows can be seen during their regular business hours of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For information regarding these and other Caldwell Arts Council events, please visit www.caldwellarts.com or call 828-754-2486.