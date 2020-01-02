You may Qualify as Special Enrollment if you missed ACA Individual Health Marketplace Annual Enrollment by Laura Sedlacek

LENOIR, NC (January 2, 2020) — The ACA Individual Health Annual Enrollment just ended on Dec 18th, but did you know if you missed it you may still be eligible to enroll in a plan? That’s right! You may be eligible with a Special Enrollment situation.

What can qualify as a special enrollment? Marriage, moving, loss of employer coverage, having a child, loss of Medicaid or CHIP, etc.

If you have a special enrollment circumstance, you can possibly enroll in ACA individual health and/or change your plan. If you think you may qualify, get in touch with us today for more information.

Bush and Associates has been offering ACA individual health since it began in 2014. We are in the Elite Marketplace Circle of Champions for ACA individual health enrollments for 2019 and 2020. We have been offering insurance products in Caldwell county for over 35 years. Call (828) 754-2601, email quotes@bushandassociates.net or stop by the office at 916 Wilkesboro Blvd in Lenoir for your free quote comparison.

~Laura Sedlacek is an insurance agent for Bush and Associates. Find out more at www.mynchealthplan.com