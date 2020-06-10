You Lost Your Job and Your Insurance, Now What?

LENOIR, NC (June 10, 2020) — If you’ve recently lost your job due to COVID-19 and you had group health insurance, then you may have lost that too. However, all is not lost! Loss of employer sponsored coverage, is a qualifying life event which means you can possibly enroll in Individual Health as a Special Enrollment.

There are other situations where you can possibly take out Individual Health as a Special Enrollment. Those are loss of student health insurance, turning 26 and coming off a parent’s group or health plan, family changes such as divorce or marriage or having a baby, and moving.

If Individual Health doesn’t work for you, then you can possibly take out a Short-term Health plan for 30 days plus or a Hospital only type plan. If you own a small business, you might be able to put in a small group health plan. There are a few choices you have when it comes to health insurance.

Be sure to talk with an insurance professional to discuss your options! If you choose to get in touch with us, our quotes are always free with no obligation!

~Bush and Associates has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County since 1980. Products they offer include ACA Individual Health, Short-term Health, Hospital only plans, Cancer plans, Accident, Life, Dental, Vision, and Group Employee Benefits. Find out more by calling (828) 754-2601 or emailing quotes@bushandassociates.net Or you can visit us online at www.mynchealthplan.com