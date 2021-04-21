YMCA of Catawba Valley partners with Wake Forest Baptist Health – community day focused on health and wellness

HICKORY, NC (April 21, 2021) — Community Day is coming to the Hickory Foundation YMCA at 701 1st Street, NW in Hickory on Saturday, April 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Wake Forest Baptist Health and the YMCA of Catawba Valley are cosponsoring this free event.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy family activities, indoor pool, free music, wellness and community booths, outdoor fitness classes, balloon twister, food trucks and much more. The Y is also hosting this event at their Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA in Conover on Saturday, May 22nd.

“The Hickory Foundation YMCA is proud to partner with Wake Forest Baptist Health to host this family-friendly, health and wellness event, says, Nat Auten, President & CEO, YMCA of Catawba Valley. It is a privilege to serve the Hickory community and offer a day filled with fitness activities and wellness education for people of all ages.”

About the YMCA of Catawba Valley

The YMCA of Catawba Valley was established in 1969 to strengthen our community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y engages over 21,000 men, women and children each year – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the community’s health and well-being and to provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. The Y mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. www.ymcacv.org

Learn more about Wake Forest Baptist Health: www.wakehealth.edu.

A YMCA OF CATAWBA VALLEY PRESS RELEASE