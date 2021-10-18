Woodcrafters contest winners announced

HICKORY, NC (October 17, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club announced annual woodworking contest winners as determined by club member votes. In the advanced group, Bruce Swanson won first place with an end-table; Val Minch was second with a coffee table; and S. W. Williford was third with a rocking horse. In the novice/intermediate group, Michael Dodgin was first with a router-bit holder; and Norman Hilmer was second with a wheel barrow of flowers.

The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are an annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

A Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club Press Release

