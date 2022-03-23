Wood finishing to be program focus at Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting

HICKORY, NC (March 20, 2022) – A presentation on wood finishing and buffing will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Tom McNulty’s presentation on wood finishing and buffing will include discussion, demonstrations, completed projects, and other exhibits. Tom will demonstrate each step of his three-step process on a single piece of wood. Exhibits will include descriptions of the Beall Buffing System, the half-speed buffer Tom uses, and several completed bandsaw boxes. Tom plans to allow some participants to try the process on prepared samples. Tom is highly qualified to give this presentation, with thirty years of woodworking experience, and demonstrated expertise in building and finishing bandsaw boxes.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

