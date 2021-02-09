Women’s Writing Workshop with N.C. Poet Laureate Announced

LENOIR, NC (February 9, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council is proud to present a multi-session, online writing workshop, “A Woman’s Story Matters.” Exclusively for women, the workshop will be led by N.C. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green. Spring sessions will be held on four consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and will be held on March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2021. If necessary, up to two additional evening sessions will be added on Monday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 21, 2021. There is no cost for the workshop. However, it is important for participants to be able to attend all sessions, as each one builds on prior sessions. In addition, attendees must have access to the internet and be comfortable participating and interacting via virtual conferencing using Zoom.

Poet Laureate Green will help participants explore creative intentions while providing a safe and supportive space for truth telling and community building. Using paths that share, explore and empower personal stories, participants will use their unique voices and differences to celebrate and validate worthiness to create “human museums.”

Women 18 years and older of all backgrounds and writing experiences who reside in Caldwell County are invited to attend. Women of color and diversity are especially encouraged to participate. However, limited seats are available, so early registration is urged by calling the Caldwell Arts Council office at 828-754-2486 or signing up online at www.caldwellarts.com.

This workshop series is supported by funding from the Grassroots Arts Program through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information on this or any of our other programs, please contact our office using the contact information above.