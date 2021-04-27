Women’s Resource Center announces Art in the Park event to raise funds for women in the community

HICKORY, NC (April26, 2021) — On Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10:00AM- 2:00PM. Women’s Resource Center will host Art in the Park. This inaugural fundraising event will be held in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory- where the Women’s Resource Center House is located. Art in the Park was originally set for May 30, 2020 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Art in the Park will serve as Women’s Resource Center’s signature fundraising event for 2021. The event is free to the public! Funds are raised for the Center though sponsorships from area businesses, individuals, silent auction, and Art in the Park t-shirt sales. Executive Director, Michelle Morgan says, “We believe that hosting a spacious outdoor event is still the best option to keep everyone safe, and we are hopeful that most folks will have received their Coronavirus vaccine by the date of the event.” Morgan also says, “Artist’s will be safely spread out, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests will enjoy local art, a silent auction, food trucks, live music and more!

Over thirty local artists will be participating in this inaugural event. Tents and tables are being provided for the artists through a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County’s Grassroots Arts Program. “We are so excited to finally be able to host this event,” says Ms. Morgan. “I know we are all so ready to get out and do something fun! Come out and spend the day enjoying local art and support women in our community! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Art in the Park with us.”

Women’s Resource Center (WRC) advocates for the personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency of women and families regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or orientation. WRC was established over thirty years ago and has flourished into a decades-long commitment to women and families in the Unifour area. (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties). For more information on the programs and services provided by Women’s Resource Center, call 828.322.6333 or visit their website at www.wrchickory.org.

A Women’s Resource Center Press Release