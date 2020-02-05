Winter School Supply Drive February 1 – 15

LENOIR, NC (February 4, 2020) — Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is requesting the support of all Caldwell County residents and businesses through a Winter School Supply Drive benefiting Caldwell County Schools. Caldwell County classrooms are in need of supplies, including cleaning products to help keep our students healthy.

Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide Caldwell County students and classrooms with the tools necessary for success by providing no-cost resources through community partnerships, individuals and families. The organization stocks a store in Lenoir for Caldwell County public school teachers to shop for free classroom supplies. The store is in need of many items.

Katie Tocci, Executive Director, said “Everyone is so generous at the beginning of the school year, but it’s easy to forget that classrooms need supplies all year. High school students began a new semester in January, and many students do not have the supplies they need for these new classes. ” Tocci elaborated stating that teachers are able to identify the needs of their students, and Teacher Treasures is a resource for them to provide school supplies to those students at no cost.

“We are also encouraging everyone spread love, not germs, by donating cleaning supplies and tissues to keep our students healthy,” added Tocci.

Seventeen Caldwell County businesses and organizations are serving as collection sites for donated school supplies. Businesses or organizations interested in participating as a collection site should email Katie@teachertreasures.org.

Collection Sites

Bushwhackers (Granite Falls)

Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce (Lenoir)

Caldwell County Schools Education Center (Lenoir)

Chick Fil-A (Lenoir)

Cook Out (Lenoir)

First Citizens Bank (Granite Falls)

Fyreside Bottles & Brews (Granite Falls)

Hudson Family Dentistry (Hudson)

Krispy Kreme (Lenoir)

McDonald’s (Granite Falls)

Sandy Russ Allstate Insurance Agency (Lenoir)

Social Roast (Granite Falls)

Starbucks (Lenoir)

Sweet Frog (Granite Falls)

Taste of Havana (Lenoir)

Telco Credit Union (Lenoir)

The Property Shop (Lenoir)

Recommended Items for Donation

Dry Erase Markers

Sanitizing Wipes

Highlighters

Copy Paper

Hand Sanitizer

Tissues

Clear Tape

Construction Paper

Disinfecting Spray

Poster Board

Small White Boards

Earbuds

Correction Tape

Handwriting Paper

Colored Tape

About Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center

Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is a non-profit organization supporting Caldwell County public schools, its teachers, and students. The organization was founded in 2017 by the Ferguson family as a distribution mechanism for supplies collected during the annual School Tools drive coordinated by Communities In Schools of Caldwell County. Supply distribution through Teacher Treasures allows the organization to track the impact on the community and ensure supplies are readily available to teachers. Caldwell County public school teachers are invited to register on the website www.teachertreasures.org and reserve an appointment to shop in the store for free resources. The resource center is currently located at 332 Mulberry Street SW; Lenoir, NC 28645. Shopping appointments are available weekdays 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Questions regarding appointments and available resources can be directed to info@teachertreasures.org.

A Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center Press Release