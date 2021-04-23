LENOIR, NC (April 23, 2021) — A birthday celebration for William Lenoir will take place on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Fort Defiance.

Event: William Lenoir’s 270th Birthday Celebration

When: Saturday May 8th, 2021 with a rain date of Saturday May 15th, 2021

Time: 11am- 6pm

Where: 1792 Fort Defiance Dr. Lenoir, NC, 28645

Admission: $10 per Adult and $5 per Child (5-15), 5 & under free

Details:

There will be music, food trucks, and a one day only showing of original textiles from the Lenoir family. Musicians include Pat and Kay Crouch, Brushy Mountain Buddies, Love Like This, RJ Abshire and AJ Bennett playing Colonial style music. Food Truck will be Blue Moose Coffee and Paradise Subs. Admission includes a tour of the house, a one day showing of original textiles, and enjoying the music on the grounds for the day. Some picnic tables will be available for use on the grounds, but tables are limited. We strongly encourage you to bring your own blanket or seating if planning to stay for a long period of time. Covid Guidelines will be observed.

1792 Fort Defiance Dr

Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

828-758-1769

www.historicfortdefiancenc.org