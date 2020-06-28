William Lenoir Middle School ‘Pink Out’ Benefits Caldwell Hospice

LENOIR, NC (June 26, 2020) — Students and faculty of William Lenoir Middle School (WLMS), Lenoir, raised $1,406.89 during their annual ‘Pink Out’ fundraiser for breast cancer awareness in October 2019. Fundraising efforts included t-shirt sales, honor/memorial pink ribbon sales, and general donations.

“The ‘Pink Out Day’ began at Lower Creek Elementary School about eight years ago,” says WLMS teacher Jamie Boggs, “and we’re thrilled that many schools throughout Caldwell County have joined the movement since that time!” Each school chooses which organization receives the donations they collect each year, and WLMS chose Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care this year.

“We are humbled and extremely grateful for the support of our community,” says Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson. “We truly could not do what we do without your support.”

Caldwell Hospice—the only community-owned, not-for-profit provider serving Caldwell County—cares for all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Thanks to the generosity of the community, Caldwell Hospice provided more than $1.3 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement during 2018-19.

To learn more visit www.caldwellhospice.org or call 828.754.0101.