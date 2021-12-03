Wildlife Commission Seeks Public Comments on Proposed 2022 Rule Changes

RALEIGH, NC (December 2, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2022-2023 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, January 31, 2022.

Comments may be submitted online, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700. The public can also provide comments at one of the public hearings the Wildlife Commission will conduct in January.

For more information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

